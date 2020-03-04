Bangladesh ropes in Soumya Sarkar for 3rd ODI against Zimbabwe

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Mar 4 (ANI): Bangladesh on Wednesday added batsman Soumya Sarkar to their squad for the third ODI against Zimbabwe in Sylhet.

"Batsman Soumya Sarkar has been added to the Bangladesh side for Friday's 3rd and final ODI of the series against Zimbabwe in Sylhet. The left-hander joins a squad that otherwise remains unchanged from the first two matches," Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) said in a statement.

The hosts Bangladesh have already sealed the three-match ODI series after they secured a 169-run and four-run victory in the first and second ODI respectively.

Bangladesh squad for third ODI: Mashrafe Bin Mortaza (c), Tamim Iqbal, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Liton Kumar Das, Taijul Islam, Afif Hossain, Naim Sheikh, Al Amin Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shafiul Islam, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Soumya Sarkar.

The third ODI will be played on March 6. (ANI)

