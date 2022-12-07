Bangladesh skipper Litton Das wins toss, opts to bat against India in 2nd ODI

Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 4 (ANI): Bangladesh skipper Litton Das won the toss and opted to bat first against India in the second game of the three-match ODI series here at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Kuldeep Sen complained of back stiffness following the first ODI against Bangladesh on Sunday. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him and advised him to rest. He was not available for selection for the 2nd ODI.

India suffered a one-wicket defeat against Bangladesh in Mirpur, with Mehidy Hasan Miraz seeing the home side over the line. After the demoralising setback, India's illustrious top order will be anxious to shift the narrative and give a better account of itself in the second ODI.

The Rohit Sharma-led India now face a must-win situation after losing the opening ODI.



Indian spinners failed to grab the last wicket when Bangladesh needed more than 50 runs, but there is no disputing that a star-studded batting lineup needs to take greater responsibility.

Speaking at the time of the toss, Bangladesh skipper Litton Das said, "We would like to bat first. Looks a good wicket, last game we saw it was difficult to bat in the second innings. We have one change. Nasum is playing and Hasan Mahmud is not playing. The boys are pumped up for this contest."

Speaking at the time of the toss, India skipper Rohit Sharma said, "We have to play good cricket and I hope bowling first now, we can restrict them to a decent score and bat well. We have two changes. Axar Patel is back and he replaces Shahbaz Ahmed. Kuldeep Sen is not available for selection, so we have got Umran Malik in place of him. Going back to the drawing board and understanding how we need to play on this conditions, just the basic talk about what we need to do with the bat and how to handle certain bowlers. Had good training session yesterday, and hopefully we can come out and replicate those learnings."

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das(c), Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain and Mustafizur Rahman.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj and Umran Malik. (ANI)

