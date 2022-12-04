Bangladesh skipper Litton Das wins toss, opts to bowl against India in 1st ODI; Kuldeep Sen makes debut

Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 4 (ANI): Bangladesh skipper Litton Das won the toss and opted to field first against India in the opening game of the three-match ODI series here at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Sunday.

Fast bowler Umran Malik replaced Mohammad Shami in India's 17-man squad for their three-match ODI series against Bangladesh.

"In consultation with the BCCI Medical Team, Rishabh Pant has been released from the ODI squad. He will join the team ahead of the Test series. No replacement has been sought Axar Patel was not available for selection for the first ODI," BCCI tweeted.

There are four other fast bowlers in the side apart from Malik - Shardul Thakur, Mohammad Siraj, Deepak Chahar, and the uncapped Kuldeep Sen, another IPL find.

Hosts Bangladesh have their own injuries to tackle with as regular captain Tamim Iqbal is out with a Grade 1 strain on his right groin and will be led by Litton Das.



The first two ODIs will take place in Dhaka on the 4 and 7, followed by the third game in Chattogram on the 10. A two-Test series follow the ODIs from 14 to 26 December.

Speaking at the time of the toss, Bangladesh skipper Litton Das said, "We are going to bowl first. Looks like it could be sticky for the first ten overs, that's why we are bowling first. Three seamers and two spinners for us. We want to follow the process and play good cricket."

Speaking at the time of the toss, India skipper Rohit Sharma, "To be honest I was not sure. The pitch seems to have some moisture, so we would have bowled first too. With some injures and few issues, we got four all-rounders playing. Washington, Shardul, Shabaz, Deepak Chahar. Kuldeep Sen is making his debut. Myself Shikhar and Virat up the order. KL Rahul will keep wickets. We hardly played many games in New Zealand, but we fought well. Some of the guys batted really well. World Cup is still far away, we don't want to look too far ahead. We want to focus on what we have in hand and play accordingly."

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Litton Das(c), Anamul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Sen. (ANI)

