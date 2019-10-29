Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) logo
Bangladesh team expected to arrive on Wednesday for series against India

ANI | Updated: Oct 29, 2019 16:58 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 29 (ANI): Bangladesh cricket team is expected to arrive at the IGI airport here on Wednesday at 5 pm.
The visitors are scheduled to play a three-match T20I series followed by a two-match Test series.
Bangladesh will stay at ITC Maurya while the India cricket team will stay at Taj Man Singh Hotel in the national capital.
India's squad for T20I series against Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Shivam Dube, Shardul Thakur.
India's squad for Test series against Bangladesh: Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Saha (wk), R Jadeja, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant.
The first T20I between India and Bangladesh will be played on November 3 at the Arun Jaitley stadium. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 18:14 IST

