Bangladesh team going through struggling period, admits Rahim

London [UK], July 29 (ANI): After losing the ODI series to Sri Lanka, Bangladesh team is going through a 'struggling period' but trying their best to turn things around, admitted Bangladesh wicketkeeper, Mushfiqur Rahim.

During the second ODI, Rahim's unbeaten 92-run inning could not save the visitors from losing as Sri Lanka secured an easy seven-wicket victory.

"It is always disappointing to lose, no matter how many runs I score individually. After our World Cup campaign, this series was an opportunity to prove that we are on the right path. Maybe we haven't been able to do in the last two matches but that doesn't mean our progress from the last five to seven years will vanish suddenly. We are certainly going through a struggling period, so the challenge is to turn it around quickly. We are all trying our best to make it happen. We have another opportunity in the next match," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Rahim as saying.

Although Bangladesh were 12 runs away from the 250-run mark, Rahim was just eight runs away from hitting a brilliant century but he said it was team's total he was more concerned about.

"I was trying to get the team to the 250-mark, which wouldn't have been easy to chase. I was trying to keep strike in the last over so that I can retain strike with twos, fours or sixes. Ultimately it is not a problem [to not get to a hundred]," he said.

The third match in the three-match ODI series is yet to play and despite losing the first two ODIs, Rahim said: "Our focus is to win the next game, because it is a matter of pride."

The third and final ODI between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will be played on July 31. (ANI)

