Bangladesh to tour South Africa for three ODIs, two Tests in March-April

Johannesburg [South Africa], February 9 (ANI): Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Wednesday announced the finalized dates and venues for the Proteas men's inbound tour against Bangladesh.

The tour will consist of three ODIs and two Tests across four venues from March 18 to April 12, 2022.

"SuperSport Park, Centurion will host two of the ODI matches, with the third taken by the Wanderers, Johannesburg while the coastal cities of Durban and Gqeberha will take on the Test fixtures," stated CSA in an official release.

The tour is of great significance for the hosts, as both series count for vital points in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League and the ICC World Test Championship.

Fixtures:



1st ODI-- March 18 -- SuperSport Park, Centurion

2nd ODI -- March 20 -- Wanderers, Johannerburg

3rd ODI -- March 23 -- SuperSport Park, Centurion

Test series:

1st Test: March 31-April 4 -- Kingsmead, Durban

2nd Test: April 8-12 -- St. George's Park Cricket Ground, Gqeberha. (ANI)

