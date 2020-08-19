Bangladesh U-19 player Iftekhar Hossain tests Covid-19 positive

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Aug 19 (ANI): Iftekhar Hossain, Bangladesh's U-19 player has tested positive for Covid-19 during the second batch of tests at the Shere Bangla National Stadium's academy building.

Hossain was among the 15 cricketers who were tested for coronavirus ahead of their month-long training camp, ESPNCricinfo reported.

The camp is slated to begin from August 23. The first batch of tests was conducted on August 16 and all the results had come out negative at that time. But during the second batch of tests, Hossain was the only one whose result came out as positive.

MA Kayser, BCB's game development manager has now said that Hossain has been kept in isolation in his room at the academy.

"We have had one positive case, and his name is Iftekhar Hossain. He will now be in isolation under the BCB's medical protocol. He is healthy but he is being closely monitored," ESPNCricinfo quoted Kaysar as saying.

"We will provide him with everything during his isolation and the next course of action will be decided by the BCB's medical team," he added.

The third batch of the Covid-19 tests will be conducted on August 20.

Since July 19, many Bangladesh senior cricketers have been receiving training at the Shere Bangla National Stadium.

Earlier this week, Tamim Iqbal and Mustafizur Rahman had also joined training in Mirpur. (ANI)

