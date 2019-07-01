Bangladesh bowling coach Courtney Walsh (Photo/Courtney Walsh Twitter)
Bangladesh bowling coach Courtney Walsh (Photo/Courtney Walsh Twitter)

Bangladesh will play according to conditions against India, says Courtney Walsh

ANI | Updated: Jul 01, 2019 11:24 IST

Dubai [UAE], July 1 (ANI): In a must-win game against India for Bangladesh to inch closer towards the semi-final spot, bowling coach Courtney Walsh said that the team will play according to the pitch condition at Edgbaston.
"I think it's on the day what the surface has to hold and how well we react on the day," International Cricket Council quoted Courtney Walsh as saying.
Bangladesh are currently at the seventh position of the teams standing with seven points. With two games remaining, they will play against India and Pakistan respectively.
Walsh stated that Bangladesh will analyse the situation during the match and if there will be any help for the spin bowlers, then they will introduce spinners early to take a wicket. Although in the initial overs he wants seamers to swing the ball and give early breakthrough.
"We have to assess what's going to happen here in Birmingham. If the wicket's going to turn then it's best for us to have a spinner bowling earlier as well trying to get an early wicket. But obviously with the new ball if there is going to be any swing or movement, we would want the seamers to use it as well," Walsh said.
Walsh further added that he is preparing his every bowler to bowl with the new ball so he has many options available for the first powerplay. Bangladesh have skipper Mashrafe Mortaza, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, and Rubel Hussain in their bowling attack.
"We are just trying to get everybody ready; saying anybody could bowl with the new ball. We have got three seamers playing now and Rubel Hossain played in one of the games before. So, any of those guys could bowl with the new ball because we are trying to get them ready for that," Walsh added.
Bangladesh will play against India on July 2 at Edgbaston in Birmingham. (ANI)

