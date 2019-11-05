Representative Image
Representative Image

Bangladesh women beat Pakistan in last-over thriller

ANI | Updated: Nov 05, 2019 08:39 IST

Lahore [Pakistan], Nov 5 (ANI): Bangladesh women defeated Pakistan by one-wicket in a last-over thriller in the final ODI here at Gaddafi Stadium to level the series 1-1.
In the last over, Bangladesh required three runs with the last pair at the crease, and with the help of three singles, the last one coming on the penultimate ball of the match, the visitors crossed the line for a victory at the home of Pakistan cricket.
In their run-chase, an 82-run partnership for the third-wicket between Murshida Khatun and Fargana Hoque provided a solid platform to Bangladesh.
But, a flurry of wickets late in the innings saw Bangladesh slip to 205 for nine from 187 for five and gave Pakistan hope of securing a clean sweep.
With 67 runs Hoque, later named player of the match, was the top-scorer in the run-chase. Her 97-ball stay at the crease was studded with six fours.
She was supported by opener Murshida, who scored 44 runs from 67 balls.
Bangladesh captain Rumana Ahmed made a crucial contribution in the middle-order scoring 31 runs from 43 balls.
For Pakistan, captain Bismah Maroof and debutant Syeda Aroob Shah took two wickets each.
Earlier, Pakistan were all-out for 210 in 48.4 overs after opting to bat.
Nahida Khan scored her second consecutive half-century and crafted solid partnerships of 58 and 47 runs for the first and second wickets with Javeria Khan (24) and Bismah (34), respectively, over the course of her innings.
The right-handed opener scored 63 runs from 79 balls, hitting eight fours.
Aliya Riaz with 68 runs from 36 balls was the second best scorer for Pakistan.
For Bangladesh, Rumana was the pick of the bowlers as she took three wickets for 35 runs in eight overs with her leg-spin, while Salma Khatun picked two wickets.
The two-player of the series awards for Pakistan and Bangladesh were bagged by Nahida 131 runs and Fargana 94 runs respectively.
Brief scores: Bangladesh 211-9, 49.5 overs (Fargana Hoque 67, Murshida Khatun 44, Bismah Maroof 2-24) defeat Pakistan 210 all-out 48.4 overs (Nahida Khan 63, Aliya Riaz 36, Rumana Ahmed 3-35) by one wicket. (ANI)

