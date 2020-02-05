Bangladesh's delegation reviews security arrangement at Rawalpindi cricket stadium

Rawalpindi [Pakistan], Feb 5 (ANI): Ahead of the first Test against Pakistan, Bangladesh's delegation reached Rawalpindi to review the security arrangements.

The team would be arriving in Rawalpindi later today, however, before them, the delegation arrived in the city to review all the arrangements.

Bangladesh's security team visited the dressing room and other stadium locations. Pakistan Cricket Board's Zakir Khan briefed the delegation about the security arrangements.

Bangladesh will not be practicing today after arriving, and the side will have a full-fledged training session tomorrow. The Test match will get underway from February 7.

In the T20I series between Pakistan and Bangladesh, the hosts won the three-match series 2-0. The final match was abandoned due to rain.

Bangladesh's wicket-keeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim opted out of the tour due to personal reasons.

"It was a tough decision for me to opt-out of the series. But one needs to understand the fact that I even decided to not be part of PSL because that is to be played in Pakistan. My family is not permitting me. Life is never ahead of cricket," Cricketpakistan.com.pk had quoted Rahim as saying.

"As I have said before, my family is concerned with me traveling to Pakistan. Keeping them in worry I do not have the mentality to go and play in Pakistan," he added. (ANI)

