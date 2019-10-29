Bangladesh's T20I and Test squads announced for India tour

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Oct 29 (ANI): Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Tuesday announced their squads which will compete against India for T20I and Test series.

Shakib Al Hasan will not feature during their India tour as he is facing a ban from ICC for breaching their Anti-Corruption Code. He will be able to resume international cricket from October 29, 2020.

The team will play three T20Is followed by a two-match Test series. Moreover, the second Test match between both the teams will be a day-night Test.

Mahmudullah will lead the team in the shortest format of the game while during the Test series, Mominul Haque will captain the team.

The first T20I will be played on November 3.

T20I Squad: Mahmudullah (Captain), Litton Kumer Das, Soumya Sarker, Naim Sheikh, Mushfiqur Rahim, Md Mithun, Afif Hossain, Musaddek Hossain Saikat, Aminul Islam Biplob, Arafat Sunny, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Abu Hider Rony, Al Amin Hossain.

Test Squad: Mominul Haque (Captain), Shadman Islam, Imrul Kayes, Saif Hasan, Litton Kumer Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmud Ullah, Md Mithun, Musaddek Hossain Saikat, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Al-Amin Hossain, Abu Jayed Chowdhury Rahi, Ebadat Hossain. (ANI)

