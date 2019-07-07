Banned Jayasuriya watches SL-India's World Cup clash

Leeds [UK], July 6 (ANI): Former Sri Lanka player Sanath Jayasuriya, who was handed a two-year ban by International Cricket Council (ICC) in February, was spotted at the Headingley Cricket Ground when his national team was competing against India in the World Cup here on Saturday.

Jayasuriya was banned by the global cricket governing body for breaching their anti-corruption code on two counts.

However, an ICC source told ANI that his ban is for any official cricketing activity and can attend the match as a fan.

"His ban is for any official cricketing activity, this does not include attending as a fan," source said.

The source also stated that they are making sure that Jayasuriya does not get access to any team areas, players and representatives.

"But we are making sure he will not get access to any lounges or hospo, any team areas, officials, the players or the players family and representatives. He had a ticket. No pass or invite as I understand. Frustratingly, we cannot stop him coming in as a fan but he will be allowed no access to any official areas," the source added. (ANI)

