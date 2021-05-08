Baroness Valerie Amos appointed as ECB independent non-executive director

London [UK], May 8 (ANI): England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has appointed former leader of the House of Lords Baroness Valerie Amos as their independent non-executive director.

According to ECB, vastly experienced in public service, education, and charitable roles, Valerie Amos has served as a Cabinet Minister and High Commissioner to Australia has led two major university institutions and spent five years as Under Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs at the United Nations. She is a member of the House of Lords.

Born in Guyana, she is a passionate and lifelong cricket fan and has committed her career to address issues of equality and social injustice. She currently sits on the Board of a number of foundations alongside her position as Master of University College Oxford.

"Cricket has been part of my life since I was a child. It's something we always enjoyed and shared as a family, so I am really looking forward to being able to contribute to the sport by joining the Board," said Valerie Amos in an official statement.



"This is a crucial time for sport around the world given the impacts of the pandemic, and I believe cricket has a vital role to play because of its ability to bring people together. It's fun but it's also about team work and a sense of community. By realising the vision of making cricket a game for everyone we can ensure that more people enjoy the benefits of it," she added.

"I'm delighted that we have been able to appoint to the Board someone with the exceptional experience and wealth of knowledge and expertise that Baroness Amos brings with her," said Ian Watmore, ECB Chair

"She is a true cricket fan who really understands the power of sport for good. She also brings with her important insights and challenge on leadership and inclusion which will help us as we work to ensure cricket is a game for everyone," he added.

Cricket Non-Executive Directors Alan Dickinson and Barry O'Brien, and Senior Independent Non-Executive Director Brenda Trenowden, have all been reappointed for three-year terms, while Non-Executive Director Jim Wood has been appointed for a further two-year term, when he reaches the nine-year limit.

The appointments will be ratified at the ECB AGM on Tuesday. (ANI)

