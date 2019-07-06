Bates, Devine return to Adelaide Strikers for WBBL

Adelaide [Australia], July 5 (ANI): New Zealand all-rounders Suzie Bates and Sophie Devine rejoined Adelaide Strikers for the fifth edition of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL).

Known as smash sisters, the Kiwis duo will compete in the tournament's first standalone season. Devine finished the fourth season with 556 runs, behind leading run-scorer Ellyse Perry (777) of Australia and Sydney Sixers. She became the first cricketer - male or female - to record 1000 runs for Strikers.

Devine tops the all-time run-scorer table of the team with 1405 from 50 matches. She picked up 14 wickets, including the first-ever five-wicket haul by a female cricketer of Strikers.

Skipper Bates signed a two-year contract with the Strikers, which will last till the sixth edition of the WBBL. She had joined the Strikers during the third season of the tournament. Bates sits in the fifth position on the most runs-getter with 421 runs.

"We're extremely happy to have Suzie and Soph back in Adelaide this year. They both bring exceptional personality, talent and leadership to our young group and we can't wait to see them on the field again," Head coach Luke Williams said in a statement.

"It's a real treat for the fans too. We know the fans have really embraced both girls here and how much they enjoy watching them play. We really feel like we're set for a big season ahead," Williams added.

Adelaide Strikers will begin its campaign against Melbourne Renegades on October 19 at Karen Rolton Oval. (ANI)

