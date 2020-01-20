Bavuma, Phehlukwayo join Proteas Test squad for final Test against England

Johannesburg [South Africa], Jan 20 (ANI): South Africa have recalled four of the five released players back into the camp ahead of the fourth and final Test match against England at the Imperial Wanderers starting on January 24.

Temba Bavuma, Beuran Hendricks, Keegan Petersen, and Andile Phehlukwayo will join the team in Johannesburg on January 21 and will, therefore, be unavailable for selection for the next round of the Cricket South Africa (CSA) Domestic Franchise four-day series. Rudi Second will remain with the Warriors.



Earlier, the non-playing members of the South Africa Test squad were released to play for their respective franchise teams in the CSA domestic four-day series.

Proteas final Test squad: Faf du Plessis (c), Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Keshav Maharaj, Rassie van der Dussen, Pieter Malan, Zubayr Hamza, Anrich Nortje, Dane Paterson, Vernon Philander, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Temba Bavuma, Andile Phehlukwayo, Beuran Hendricks, and Keegan Petersen.

England now lead the series 2-1 after winning the third Test at Port Elizabeth by an innings and 53 runs. (ANI)

