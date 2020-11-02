Bayern Munich defender Sule tests positive for COVID-19

Munich [Germany], November 2 (ANI): Bayern Munich's midfielder Niklas Sule will be missing upcoming fixtures for the club after testing positive for COVID-19.

The 25-year-old Bayern Munich star is now under self-isolation. The club has not revealed for how long the midfielder will be out of action for the club.

"Niklas Sule has tested positive for Covid-19. The 25-year-old Bayern Munich defender is self-isolating at home and is doing well," Bayern Munich said in an official statement.



Bayern Munich is slated to play against Red Bull Salzburg in the Champions League on Tuesday, November 3.

Sule is set to miss this clash and he is also likely to sit out in the Bundesliga match against Borussia Dortmund on Saturday, November 7.

Sule has made nine appearances to date this season and he played the full 90 minutes in Bayern's fixture against Koln 2-1.

Bayern Munich is currently is in the top of the points table with 15 points from six matches. (ANI)

