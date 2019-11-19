Former England coach Trevor Bayliss
Former England coach Trevor Bayliss

Bayliss, Flower among 5 coaches awarded at UK Coaching Awards

ANI | Updated: Nov 19, 2019 16:20 IST

London [UK], Nov 19 (ANI): Former England coaches Trevor Bayliss and Andy Flower are among the five coaches who were recognised at the UK Coaching Awards for the role they played in Ben Stokes' career.
Apart from Bayliss and Flower, Durham coaches John Windows and Geoff Cook, Jon Gibson of Cockermouth CC were named for UK Coaching's Coaching Chain Award. Stokes' heroics helped England lift the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup this year.
Flower termed Stokes a 'once-in-a-generation player'.
"Ben is a once-in-a-generation player and I'm proud to have played a small part in his journey as a cricketer and as a man," England Cricket Board's official website quoted Flower as saying.
"I was there for his debuts in limited overs and Test cricket and now I've had the pleasure of watching him become a real leader in English sport. There are a huge number of people behind the scenes who have made small contributions to help Ben achieve his potential. We are all proud of him," he added.
Bayliss, who coached England between 2015 and 2019, said it is always a pleasure to coach an athlete like Stokes.
"It is always a pleasure to coach an athlete like Ben; someone who is so dedicated to improving their craft and will go the extra mile to become the best," Bayliss said.
"It's a testament to his coaching pathway that Ben was already an incredibly talented cricketer when I started working with him for England in 2015 and it has been great to watch him develop into one of the world's best players," he added.
Stokes is also delighted over his coaches being awarded.
"I'm very proud that my coaches have been honoured with this award from UK Coaching. While athletes take the public accolades for their achievements there are so many people along the way who don't always get the recognition they deserve," Stokes said.
"Whether it's the person who drove me to matches when I was a youngster or the coach who stayed after practice to throw me a few more balls - this award is for them and everyone else who has supported me throughout my career," he added.
ECB Head of Coach Development, John Neal, congratulated all the coaches as he said: "Congratulations to the five coaches receiving this award. It's great that UK Coaching are recognising not just those at the very top of the sport, but those who put in so much effort at grassroots and Foundation level as well - much of which can often be overlooked."
"Coaches and other volunteers are the lifeblood of our sport and have a unique ability to inspire a new generation of cricketers to be their best and reach their full potential, which is certainly something to be celebrated," he added. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 17:14 IST

AIGF launches second edition of PRO SERIES

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 19 (ANI): The second edition of 'PRO SERIES' has been launched by the All India Gaming Federation, the industry body for online skill gaming in India.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 16:47 IST

Belgium have developed winning mentality: Eden Hazard

Leeds [UK], Nov 19 (ANI): Belgium's Eden Hazard said that they have developed a 'winning mentality' which they did not have at the Euro 2016 and last year's World Cup.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 16:05 IST

Sanjeev Rajput misses out on finals, finishes ninth

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Indian shooter Sanjeev Rajput on Tuesday missed out on making it to the finals after he fell one point short on day one of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Final (WCF) Rifle/Pistol, being held in Putian, China.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 14:29 IST

We haven't seen the best of Babar Azam yet, says Ricky Ponting

Brisbane [Australia], Nov 19 (ANI): Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting is looking forward to seeing how Babar Azam performs in the upcoming Test series between Australia and Pakistan, adding that the world has not seen the best of Azam yet.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 13:12 IST

Ben Laughlin signs two year deal with Brisbane Heat

Brisbane [Australia], Nov 19 (ANI): Brisbane Heat on Tuesday announced the signing of pacer Ben Laughlin for the next two seasons of the Big Bash League (BBL).

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 12:28 IST

Cannot wait to see Warner play well, says Australia coach Justin Langer

Brisbane [Australia], Nov 19 (ANI): Australia coach Justin Langer believes that opening batsman David Warner will put his bad form from the Ashes behind him in the upcoming Test series against Pakistan.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 11:45 IST

ITF picks Nur-Sultan as venue for Davis Cup tie between India...

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): International Tennis Federation (ITF) has picked Kazakhstan's capital Nur-Sultan as the venue for India and Pakistan's Davis Cup tie, All India Tennis Association's Secretary-General Hironmoy Chatterjee confirmed on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 10:56 IST

As an all-rounder, I look up to Stokes: Sam Curran

Dubai [UAE], Nov 19 (ANI): Ahead of the two-match Test series against New Zealand, England pacer Sam Curran has said that he looks up to teammate Ben Stokes and the way he manages to contribute with both the bat and the ball in his hand.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 10:38 IST

Liam Livingstone chooses County Championship over IPL

London [UK], Nov 19 (ANI): England batsman Liam Livingstone has chosen not to enter the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) players' draft in order to play the County Championship matches.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 10:01 IST

Bangladesh seamers preparing for day-night Test by dipping ball...

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Ahead of the day-night Test against India, Bangladesh spinner Mehidy Hasan has revealed that the side's pacers are preparing for the pink-ball Test by dipping the ball into water to negate the dew factor.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 09:28 IST

Pele is incomparable: Brazil coach Tite

Leeds [UK], Nov 19 (ANI): Brazil coach Tite has rubbished the ongoing comparisons between Argentine striker Lionel Messi and former star Pele, saying the latter is incomparable.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 08:49 IST

Andrew Tye ruled out of opening leg of Big Bash League

Perth [Australia], Nov 19 (ANI): Pacer Andrew Tye was on Tuesday ruled out for the beginning of the 2019-20 Big Bash League (BBL) due to an elbow injury.

Read More
iocl