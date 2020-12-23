BBL 10: Maxwell has a fun take as Mujeeb hits reverse sweep off Rashid

New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI): Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell on Wednesday teased Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman and said 'I taught him how to play reverse sweep'.

Maxwell and Mujeeb played together for Kings XI Punjab in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. The all-rounder had a poor run in the tournament as he just managed to accumulate 108 runs off 13 games and also failed to hit a single six for the first time in his eight-season IPL career.

Maxwell, who is leading Melbourne Stars, did not miss a chance to pull the spinner's leg who is currently playing in Big Bash League for Brisbane Heat. Mujeeb played a reverse sweep shot off Rashid Khan in his team's clash against Adelaide Strikers at the Brisbane Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

Mujeeb accumulated four runs from that shot and that triggered Maxwell to take the credit.



Taking to Twitter, Maxwell wrote, "I didn't do much this last IPL, but I'm pretty sure I taught Mujeeb how to play that reverse sweep #yourewelcomeheat".

Mujeeb scored 18 runs off 10 balls including a six and two fours. Skipper Jimmy Peirson's 69 off 36 went in vain as Heat fell three runs short of the target and lost the match by two runs. However, Peirson's knock helped him win the Player of the Match title.

Heat is at the bottom of the table with a single point in three games while Strikers is at third place with nine points in four games. Hobart Hurricanes is leading the table with 11 points. (ANI)





