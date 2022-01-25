BBL 11: Hobart Hurricanes' Ben McDermott named Player of Tournament

Melbourne [Australia], January 25 (ANI): Hobart Hurricanes batter Ben McDermott has been named the Big Bash League (BBL) 11 Player of the Tournament after a record-breaking season opening the batting.

McDermott became the first player in BBL history to score centuries in consecutive matches, plundering 110 not out against the Adelaide Strikers on December 27 before backing that up 48 hours later with 127 against the Melbourne Renegades.

In doing so, the 27-year-old became the first player to score three career BBL centuries, narrowly missing out on another when scoring 93 against the Brisbane Heat on January 8.



Trent Woodhill, Big Bash Leagues' Player Acquisition and Cricket Consultant, said: "After showing moments of brilliance throughout his BBL career, it was fantastic to see Ben McDermott construct a record-breaking season for the Hurricanes. His move back to the top of the order was a masterstroke and he made the most of his opportunity against the new ball. His power and timing was a delight to watch."

The Hurricanes opener ended BBL|11 with 577 runs - the fourth-highest single-season tally in BBL history - at 48.08 apiece and a strike rate of 153.86. He currently sits 90 runs clear of Adelaide's Matt Short in the BKT Golden Bat standings, with Short due to line up in The Challenger at the SCG on Wednesday night.

McDermott's prolific season saw him break into the all-time top 10 run-scorer's list since the competition's inception, with his cumulative tally now sitting at 2139 runs from 74 games. He also became the fourth player to hit 100 BBL sixes during this season's final home and away game against the Melbourne Stars.

The BBL|11 Player of the Tournament is voted on by match officials at the 56 home and away matches throughout the season. McDermott tallied 25 votes to finish three clear of Melbourne Stars pair Joe Clarke and Glenn Maxwell, who tied for second place with 22 votes each. (ANI)

