BBL changes playing conditions for Season 9, includes strategic time-out

Melbourne [Australia], Oct 23 (ANI): The Big Bash League (BBL) on Wednesday confirmed the changes to its playing conditions for the upcoming ninth season.

Among the changes is the confirmation of super over-rules modifications to Big Bash games and the introduction of a strategic time-out per innings in each match.

If a final match ends in a tie, teams will now be able to play multiple super overs to determine the winner. For a tied super over in a regular-season game, the match will be called a tie and the points will be split.

The new strategic time out will apply to every regular season and finals match. In each innings, the batting side will be afforded the opportunity to call a time out between overs 7 and 13, with the break-in play to take place at the completion of the over for a period of 90 seconds.

Commenting on the changes to the BBL season nine playing conditions, Cricket Australia's head of BBL Alistair Dobson said: "We are always looking for ways to improve the competition for our fans, players and clubs."

"The super over has been a discussion point globally after the ICC Cricket World Cup Final. We are pleased to have landed on a solution that provides teams and fans with a more satisfying outcome to a finals match. The Strategic Time Out has been thought about and developed over the last couple of years, with input from key stakeholders in the game," he added.

The BBL season nine will commence from December 17. (ANI)

