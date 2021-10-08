BBL considering change in timed-out rule to speed up play

Canberra [Australia], October 8 (ANI): The Big Bash League (BBL) is close to introducing a radical version of the timed-out rule for the upcoming season in an attempt to find ways to speed up play.

As reported by espncricinfo, Cricket Australia's playing conditions committee is looking into the stricter monitoring of time between the fall of a wicket and the next ball and a potential penalty for players that take too long.



The current Timed Out law, 40.1.1, states: "After the fall of a wicket or the retirement of a batter, the incoming batter must, unless Time has been called, be in position to take guard or for the other batter to be ready to receive the next ball within 3 minutes of the dismissal or retirement. If this requirement is not met, the incoming batter will be out, Timed out."

The BBL is now considering a 75-second limit; however it is understood players would not be given timed out should they fail to meet the time allowed. Instead, one proposal is that the bowler will get a version of a batting free-hit with the batter to stand aside and allow a free delivery at the stumps.

BBL general manager Alistair Dobson told ESPNcricinfo that the exact details of the rule were still being considered. "We know Big Bash fans want to watch fast-paced, exciting cricket on TV and in the stadium," he said. "We have spent the off-season looking at ways to keep the game moving and are close to finalising what this might look like," he said. (ANI)

