BBL: Dale Steyn named in Melbourne Stars' squad

Melbourne [Australia], Dec 26 (ANI): South Africa pacer Dale Steyn on Thursday was named in Melbourne Stars' 13-member squad for the upcoming match against Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League (BBL).

Apart from Steyn, Australian quickie Nathan Coulter-Nile has also been included in the squad.

Stars have had a good start to the tournament as the side managed to register wins in their opening two matches.

The side's 13-man squad for match against Strikers is as follows-- Glenn Maxwell (c), Hilton Cartwright, Ben Dunk, Peter Handscomb, Dale Steyn, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Clint Hinchliffe, Sandeep Lamichhane, Nick Larkin, Nic Maddinson, Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Worrall, Adam Zampa.

Last week, Steyn and Coulter-Nile were both picked by a franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction.

Steyn was picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore for INR 2 crore while Coulter-Nile was bought by Mumbai Indians for INR 8 crore.

Melbourne Stars will take on Adelaide Strikers on Friday, December 27. (ANI)

