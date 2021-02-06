BBL final: Scorchers to wear black armbands in memory of Sam Gannon

Melbourne [Australia], February 6 (ANI): Cricket Australia on Saturday condoled the demise of Sam Gannon, the former Test fast bowler and WACA chair, who has passed away at the age of 73.

In the Big Bash League (BBL) slated to be played between Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers later today, the former will be wearing black armbands in memory of Sam Gannon.



Gannon will forever be remembered for his immense contribution to cricket, most notably in his home state of Western Australia, where he served in many roles including as a player, administrator, and philanthropist.



Gannon represented Australia in three Test matches during the World Series Cricket era, highlighted by a debut in front of his home fans at the WACA Ground in 1977. He bowled the first change behind Australia's new-ball attack of Jeff Thomson and Wayne Clark, claiming match figures of 7-161 as Australia defeated India by two wickets.



He played two more Test matches for Australia before returning to state duties. By the time of his retirement as a player during the 1978-79 season, the left-arm paceman had claimed 117 wickets across 40 first-class games and formed part of three successful Sheffield Shield-winning squads during a golden era of Western Australian cricket.





Gannon would become an influential figure in the Western Australian business community, founding and overseeing highly successful financial advisory firms, while giving back to the community in his capacity as a board member of the Wally Foreman Foundation and chair of the Paraplegic Benefit Fund Australia.



Gannon was also heavily involved in cricket administration, most notably in his roles as vice-chair and chair of the Western Australian Cricket Association for more than a decade, during which time he was instrumental in devising and executing the redevelopment plans for the WACA Ground.



Gannon received the Medal of the Order of Australia in 2017 for his service to cricket.



"Australian and Western Australian cricket has lost one of its great leaders in Sam Gannon and, on behalf of everyone at Cricket Australia, we send our sincere condolences to Sam's family and friends," said Earl Eddings, Cricket Australia chair.



"As a deft left-arm quick, a giant of the business community, a leader of charitable causes and a brilliant cricket administration, Sam was known and loved across Australia and particularly in his home state of WA, where his positive impact on the community will be felt for many generations to come. As the Perth Scorchers take the field tonight wearing black armbands in Sam's memory, we should all take a moment to reflect on his enormous contribution to our great game," he added. (ANI)

