BBL logo
BBL logo

BBL fixtures announced with new finals format

ANI | Updated: Jul 25, 2019 22:09 IST

Melbourne [Australia], July 25 (ANI): Big Bash League (BBL) on Thursday announced fixtures for its ninth edition, unveiling home-and-away season with a new finals format.
The tournament will take place in a shorter regular season as compared to its previous season. The new finals format will allow the top two teams with a double chance to reach final. It will also give an opportunity to the fifth-placed team to make an impact in the finals.
The fourth and fifth-placed teams will meet in the eliminator on January 30. The first and second-positioned teams will play the qualifier on January 31.
The knock-out will see the third-placed and the winner of the eliminator on February 1. The loser of the qualifier and winner of the knock-out will get a chance in the challenger on February 6.
The final will witness the winner of qualifier and winner of the challenger on February 8.
A total of 56 matches will be played over 42 days, with all teams competing in 14 home-and-away encounters. The winner of the qualifier will get a week to prepare for hosting the final on February 8.
Head of Big Bash Leagues, Alistair Dobson in a statement said, "The BBL fixture is finally here and we're really excited about what the season has to offer with some fantastic cricket to cater for all fans across Australia. The off-season has provided the Big Bash team time to assess research and fan feedback, helping us identify some key opportunities to give our fans an improved BBL fixture."
Dobson further said that BBL have made fixtures shorter with consistent timeslots. He added it have fantastic matches and venues for the teams.
"This is a great fixture for the league, our clubs and most importantly our fans. We've listened and now have a shortened fixture, more consistent timeslots, a continued regional footprint and a stronger finals format which will give fans the best opportunity to experience the BBL. There are some fantastic matchups and venues that provide something for everyone this BBL season, with most of our matches falling into the school holidays," he said.
"The finals format has been set to make it the best possible end to the season, rewarding the top two teams with a double chance and giving the winner hosting rights of The Final. At the same time, it's a more challenging and entertaining prospect for fourth and fifth to go on and win the competition. Our previous finals model didn't do that, with fourth winning the competition twice and reaching four grand finals, compared to the top team which has made just two grand finals, winning just one of them," Dobson added.
The new structure will see the host of the final locked in a week advance. Brisbane Heat and Sydney Thunder will play in the curtain-raiser at the Gabba on December 17. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 22:04 IST

BCCI announces new sponsor for team India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 25 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a new sponsor for the Indian team on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 21:48 IST

Trevor Hohns to announce Aussies Ashes squad on Friday

Southampton [UK], July 25 (ANI): Australia national selector Trevor Hohns will name the Ashes squad tomorrow at the Ageas Bowl here, Cricket Australia reported.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 21:16 IST

Delhi: 2 arrested for duping aspiring cricketers

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): Delhi Police Crime Branch on Thursday arrested two persons here for allegedly taking money from aspiring cricketers on the promise of getting them included into Ranji teams.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 19:59 IST

Jason Roy registers maiden Test fifty

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): Member of the 50-over World Cup-winning team, England batsman Jason Roy on Thursday registered his first-ever Test fifty against Ireland at the Lord's Cricket Ground.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 19:26 IST

Indian men's football team drops two places to 103 in FIFA rankings

Zurich [Switzerland], July 25 (ANI): Indian men's football team dropped two places to settle at 103 in the FIFA rankings updated on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 18:34 IST

Hockey India names 18-member squad for Olympic Test Event

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): Hockey India on Thursday announced an 18-member squad for the Olympic Test event in Japan.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 18:11 IST

Gary Stead to announce NZ Test squad for SL tour on July 29

Christchurch [New Zealand], July 25 (ANI): New Zealand coach Gary Stead will announce the Test squad for the Sri Lanka tour, at Bay Oval in Tauranga on July 29.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 18:05 IST

Japan Open: Sindhu, Praneeth proceed to quarter-finals

Tokyo [Japan], July 25 (ANI): Indian shuttler PV Sindhu and Sai Praneeth proceeded to the quarter-finals of the Japan Open on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 17:41 IST

Will not trade NZ team for world, says James Neesham

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): New Zealand's defeat during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup final was heart-wrenching. Batting all-rounder James Neesham on Thursday said it is hard to dissect an experience like that but he would not trade his team for the world.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 15:53 IST

Pakistan's Javeria Khan to lead women's Global Development Squad

Dubai [UAE] July 25 (ANI): Pakistan's star batter Javeria Khan has been named to lead a multi-nation Women's Global Development Squad (WGDS) that will play six T20 matches on a tour of England.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 15:52 IST

Delhi: Assistant cricket coach arrested for allegedly duping cricketers

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): Delhi Police Crime Branch on Thursday arrested an assistant coach for allegedly taking bribes from cricketers to get selected into Ranji team. The coach was arrested on the basis of a complaint by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 15:51 IST

We'll send good contingent for Tokyo Olympics: Rijiju

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): India will send a good contingent for the Tokyo Olympics, which are scheduled to be held next year, Union Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju informed the Parliament on Thursday.

Read More
iocl