BBL fixtures to be announced on Thursday

ANI | Updated: Jul 24, 2019 16:53 IST

Melbourne [Australia], July 24 (ANI): The fixtures of the ninth edition of the Big Bash League (BBL) will be announced on Thursday.
Recently appointed Cricket Australia Head of Big Bash Leagues, Alistair Dobson will announce the fixture at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), a BBL statement said.
BBL in a tweet alerted about the announcement, saying, "Get excited! - Six week season (56 games) - BULK double-headers - School holiday friendly - Australia Day weekend BBL fiesta (seven games) - New finals format (shhh - more on this tomorrow!)."

"146 days... Hmm seems like a while. Any cricket on in between? #BBL09," Big Bash League added.

Melbourne Renegades won the eighth edition of the Big Bash League after defeating Melbourne Stars by 13 runs in February earlier this year. (ANI)

