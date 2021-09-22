BBL: Jimmy Peirson to captain Brisbane Heat in upcoming season

Brisbane [Australia], September 22 (ANI): Brisbane Heat wicket-keeper Jimmy Peirson will officially become the club's latest on-field leader with the announcement on Wednesday that he will take on the captaincy full-time for the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL).

The 28-year-old takes over the reins from the club's most capped captain, Chris Lynn, who stood from the role earlier this year after leading the Heat on 48 occasions.

Peirson made an eye-catching foray into the leadership stakes last season when Lynn was injured, with the club winning three of its five games under the gloveman's leadership.



Brisbane's two losses in that time were by margins of just one run and two runs, with Peirson contributing a string of vital innings across the season as the Heat ultimately finished third.

Peirson thanked Queensland Cricket and the Heat for their support during the process to determine the captaincy.

"I appreciated the time to think it over and discuss with my family. I've been lucky enough to work closely with Baz McCullum and 'Lynny' at the Heat and 'Uz' with the Bulls, so I feel confident in a leadership role when it has arisen."

"Captaincy in the BBL can be challenging but that is why you play the game. To challenge and test yourself and find ways to get better," he said.

The Heat have announced Jimmy Peirson (c), Chris Lynn, Xavier Bartlett, Sam Heazlett, Mark Steketee, Mitch Swepson, Matt Willans, Tom Cooper, Michael Neser, Marnus Labuschagne, Mujeeb Ur Rahman (international) and Ben Duckett (international) as players under contract for BBL|11 and beyond. (ANI)

