BBL: Lynn, Lawrence allowed to play against Sydney Thunder with rider

Melbourne [Australia], December 14 (ANI): Cricket Australia on Monday confirmed that Brisbane Heat players Chris Lynn and Dan Lawrence have been permitted to play in the Big Bash League (BBL) match against Sydney Thunder despite coming into close contact with members of the public.

CA also said that Lynn and Lawrence will now be required to maintain a physical distance from other players and match officials during the match, as per league protocols.

Both players were also tested for COVID-19 and the duo returned negative tests. Cricket Australia is also investigating the circumstances under which Lynn and Lawrence came into close contact with members of the public on Saturday, including the extent to which this represents a breach of league protocols.



"It is important we maintain the integrity of the bio-secure hub to ensure the safety of the public, players, staff and officials and minimise issues associated with travel between state borders during the tournament," said Sean Carroll, CA's Head of Security and Integrity in an official release.

"We are always monitoring the public health situation and attempting to strike the appropriate bio-security balance between keeping everyone safe on both sides of the hub and providing as much freedom as possible for those within it. We appreciate that this has been a challenging year for everyone, but we must insist on our bio-security measures being respected and followed so as not to jeopardise public health and safety or the viability of the tournament," he added.

John Orchard, CA's Chief Medical Officer, said that the physical distancing required of Lynn and Lawrence in the match had been successfully achieved during BBL practice matches and premier cricket fixtures where there were match participants both inside and outside hub isolation protocols.

"We're confident this will be successfully achieved again tonight at Manuka Oval. They must maintain a physical distance on and particularly off the field (indoors) with teammates, opposing players, staff and match officials. We have protocols in place for all matches for interaction between those inside and outside the hub," said Orchard.

"Factors including the outdoor nature of the contest, the generally socially-distanced nature of cricket on-field and the fact Canberra is considered a low-risk city support the conclusion that both can play tonight without posing a meaningful risk," he added. (ANI)

