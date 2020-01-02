BBL: Melbourne Stars defeat Sydney Thunder by three wickets

Sydney [Australia], Jan 2 (ANI): Marcus Stoinis and Nick Larkin guided Melbourne Stars to a three-wicket win over Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League (BBL) on Thursday.

Chasing 143, Stoinis and Larkin contributed 58 and 65 respectively to put their side over the line. None other batsmen were able to get past the individual score of 5 runs.

The team chased down the score in 19.4 overs with skipper Peter Handscomb and Adam Zampa played an unbeaten 4 and 1 runs respectively.

Daniel Slam bagged three wickets while Chris Morris and Nathan McAndrew clinched two wickets each.

Earlier, Thunder won the toss and elected to bat first. The combined team effort in the batting helped them to reach a respectable total of 142 with a loss of seven wickets.

Alex Ross played a knock of 40 runs off 32 balls while wicketkeeper-batsman Matthew Gilkes added 28 balls.

For Thunder, Haris Rauf clinched three wickets while Glenn Maxwell bagged two wickets. (ANI)

