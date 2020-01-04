BBL: Melbourne Stars defeats Melbourne Renegades by 8 wickets

Melbourne [Australia], Jan 4 (ANI): Marcus Stoinis starred with the bat as Melbourne Stars defeated Melbourne Renegades by eight wickets in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) here on Saturday.

Chasing a target of 143 runs, Stoinis and Nic Maddinson provided a solid start to Star's innings as they stitched a 53-run stand for the first wicket. However, Kane Richardson provided the first breakthrough for Renegades as he picked Maddinson on 17 runs.

After the dismissal of Maddinson, Ben Dunk came to the crease and played a brief knock of 15 runs. Glenn Maxwell then joined Stoinis and the duo did not allow the asking rate to soar up. The two batsmen put pressure on the bowlers by smashing them out of the park.

Maxwell's unbeaten knock of 40 runs in 32 balls propelled Melbourne Stars to victory in 19th over. Stoinis remained not out on 68 runs.

After being sent in to bat first, Renegades lost its opening wicket with just 13 runs on board as Sam Harper (12) was sent back to the pavilion by Nathan Coulter-Nile in the second over of the innings.

Renegades' innings suffered a second blow as set batsman Aaron Finch got out on 25. Finch's wicket ended the 42-run stand with Shaun Marsh in the 15th over.

Marsh and Beau Webster came together and stitched a partnership for 62 runs before Webster (29) was sent back to the pavilion by Adam Zampa. After losing Marsh (43), Renegades lost the plot and was quickly reduced to 142/9 in 20 overs.

Zampa, who returned with figures of 2-19, was adjudged as the player of the match. (ANI)

