BBL: Moises Henriques hits fluent fifty, helps Sydney Sixers clinch 7-wicket win over Melbourne Stars

Sydney [Australia], December 26 (ANI): A fiery half-century from all-rounder Moises Henriques helped Sydney Sixers clinch a seven-wicket win over Melbourne Stars in their Big Bash League (BBL) match at Syndey on Monday.

Chasing 151, Luke Wood dislodged opener Josh Philippe for just one run off five balls and Sixers lost their first wicket for four runs.

Following this, Kurtis Patterson and James Vince helped their side through the remainder of the powerplay. At the end of six overs of powerplay, Sixers was at 39/1, with Vince (19*) and Patterson (17*) at the crease.

The duo eventually formed a 50-run partnership. Spinner Adam Zampa intervened to end the 57-run stand, dismissing Vince for 33 off 28 balls, with three fours and one six. Sixers was reduced to 61/2. Beau Webster also removed Patterson for 24.

At the end of 10 overs, Sixers was at 63/3, with Jordan Silk (0*) and Moises Henriques (3*) being the fresh pair.



In the second half of the innings, both batters started to build a partnership that started to swing things in their favour. Henriques brought up his half-century in just 30 balls. Silk hit the winning runs and Sixers finished at 151/3 in 19.1 overs, with Henriques unbeaten at 52 off 32 balls with four boundaries and two sixes and Silk unbeaten at 30 off 30 balls with a four.

Wood, Zampa and Webster took a wicket each.

Earlier, put to bat first, Stars put on 150/5 on the board. Webster shined with the bat, scoring 78 off 51 balls with four boundaries and three sixes. Joe Clarke (27) and Hilton Cartwright (20*) also played some valuable knocks.

Hayden Kerr was the pick of the bowlers for Sixers with 2/26. Steve O'Keefe, Sean Abbott and Jordan Bird took a wicket each.

Brief Scores: Sydney Sixers: 151/3 in 19.1 overs (Moises Henriques 52*, James Vince 33, Adam Zampa 1/21) beat Melbourne Stars: 150/5 (Beau Webster 78, Joe Clarke 27, Hayden Kerr 2/26). (ANI).

