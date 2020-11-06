BBL: Morne Morkel signs for Brisbane Heat as 'local' player

Brisbane [Australia], November 6 (ANI): Former South Africa fast bowler Morne Morkel has signed a contract with Big Bash League (BBL) franchise Brisbane Heat as a local player.

"The Brisbane Heat have welcomed the recruitment of one of the most experienced 'local' players in their history for the coming Big Bash League this summer," the club said in a statement.

The statement further stated that Morkel, who played 86 Tests, 117 ODIs and 44 T20Is for the Proteas, will join the Brisbane Heat for BBL after signing with the club as a "locally qualified player". Morkel and his wife, leading sports broadcaster Roz Kelly, have two children and live in Australia, the club said.



He was a replacement International player for one game for the Perth Scorchers last summer but has signed for the full season for Brisbane after gaining permanent residency.

A vastly experienced player, Morkel retired from international cricket in 2018 with 306 Test wickets and 180 ODI wickets to his name.

Morkel will link with the team later this month to prepare for the BBL which gets underway on December 10. The 36-year-old said he still enjoys playing cricket "enormously".

"I am still enjoying my cricket enormously and the chance to be part of the Heat squad is something I am keen to experience,'' the club's official website quoted Morkel as saying.

"I admit it will be a bit unusual to call myself a local, but we are enjoying living and working here and this is another aspect of our lives that I am looking forward to being a part of," he added. (ANI)

