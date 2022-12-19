BBL: Patrick's fiery spell powers Hobart Hurricanes to 8-run win over Perth Scorchers

Launceston [Australia], December 19 (ANI): Top knocks from skipper Matthew Wade and Tim David and a fiery spell from Patrick Dooley helped Hobart Hurricanes clinch a thrilling eight-run win over Perth Scorchers in their Big Bash League (BBL) match at Launceston on Monday.

With their first win in the campaign, Hurricanes are now in fifth place in the table with two points and one win in two games. Scorchers are at the fourth place with two points as well.

Chasing 173, openers Adam Lyth and Faf Du Plessis put Scorchers off to a great start, with Plessis being the aggressor. The Proteas batter attacked the Hurricanes' bowlers from the get-go. Dooley struck to dismiss him for 32 off just 16 balls, which consisted of three fours and three sixes. Scorchers were 44/1 in four overs.

Lyth was soon dismissed by Riley Meredith for just 10 runs.

Before the powerplay, Dooley delivered the third blow to the opponents, dismissing Nick Hobson for just 3.

At the end of the powerplay, Scorchers were 51/3, with Josh Inglis (3*) being unbeaten.

Skipper Ashton Turner and Inglis guided Scorchers out of trouble and took them halfway through the innings safely. At the end of 10 overs, Scorchers was at 84/3, with Inglis (25*) and Turner (10*) at the crease.



Inglis brought up his half-century in 29 balls. The 75-run stand between the duo was ended by Meredith, who dismissed Turner for 20 off 18 balls. Scorchers were 126/4.

Dooley delivered Scorchers a huge blow by removing Inglis for 62 off 37 balls, a knock consisting of four boundaries and three sixes.

Following that, Dooley, spinner Shadab Khan and Nathan Ellis delivered timely blows to stop Scorchers' chase and they fell eight runs short of a win.

Dooley was the pick of the bowlers with 4/16. Meredith took two wickets. Shadab and Ellis took one wicket.

Earlier, batting first, the Hurricanes scored 172/8 in their 20 overs. Wade played a brilliant knock of 51 off 29 balls, consisting of five fours and two sixes. Batter Tim David also played an explosive knock of 46 in 28 balls, consisting of four balls and one six.

Jhye Richardson was the pick of the bowlers for Scorchers, taking 3/26. Andrew Tye and Aaron Hardie took two wickets. Jason Behrendorff took a wicket as well.

Dooley's match-winning spell earned him the 'Player of the Match' title. (ANI)

