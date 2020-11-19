BBL: Sandeep Lamichhane joins Hobart Hurricanes

Hobart [Australia], November 19 (ANI): Hobart Hurricanes have completed their squad for the upcoming Big Bash League season with the signing of Sandeep Lamichhane on Thursday.

The 20-year-old Nepali spinner burst onto the radar of Australian cricket fans when he made his BBL debut for Melbourne Stars two years ago. In his previous two seasons, he took 26 wickets at an average of 19.80 in 20 matches.

Lamichhane, who will join up with the Hurricanes' squad from January, said he was excited to return to the BBL for another season; this time wearing purple.

"I am humbled and honoured to join the Hobart Hurricanes family for BBL season 10. I have always got a lot of love and support in Australia, and the premium quality of competition in Big Bash is exciting. I can't wait to play at the Blundstone Arena!" he said in a statement.

Hurricanes head coach, Adam Griffith, added that Lamichhane had the potential to add the x-factor to his side's bowling attack.



"We have seen how Sandeep can change a game with his mystery spin, and he can bowl at any stage of the innings. He's a proven wicket-taker who will add yet another dimension to our bowling group," he said.

Lamichhane's signing means the Hurricanes line-up for the 10th edition is now complete.

Hobart Hurricanes Squad: Scott Boland, Tim David, Jake Doran, Nathan Ellis, James Faulkner, Peter Handscomb, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, David Moody, Mitchell Owen, Tim Paine, Will Parker, D'Arcy Short, Matthew Wade, Nick Winter, Mac Wright.

Overseas players: Dawid Malan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul.

Overseas replacement players: Will Jacks, Colin Ingram. (ANI)

