BBL: Sydney Sixers defeat Perth Scorchers by 48-run

Perth [Australia], Dec 26 (ANI): Sydney Sixers defeated Perth Scorchers by 48 runs in the Big Bash League (BBL) game on Thursday.

Chasing 175, Scorchers were bundled out for 126 runs. The team had a poor start as they lost their three wickets cheaply. Liam Livingstone (2), Cameron Bancroft (1), and Josh Inglis (7) were departed by Jackson Bird and Tom Curran reducing the team to 16/3 in 4.1 overs.

The side could not overcome the early dismissals and kept on losing wickets at regular intervals. Only four batsmen were able to score in double-digit figures. Skipper Mitchell Marsh (17), Ashton Turner (28), Jhye Richardson (14), and Matthew Kelly played an unbeaten knock of 23 runs.

Jackson Bird and Sean Abbott both scalped three wickets each while Ben Dwarshuis picked two wickets.

Earlier, Scorchers won the toss and invited Sixers to bat first. Tom Curran (43), skipper Moises Henriques (35), and opener Daniel Hughes (35) guided the side to reach a total of 174/7 in twenty overs.

Chris Jordon bagged three wickets with an economy of 7.25 in his four overs. (ANI)

