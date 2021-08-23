BBL: Sydney Sixers re-signs West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite

Sydney [Australia], August 23 (ANI): Sydney Sixers have re-signed West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite for the upcoming season of Big Bash League (BBL).

Brathwaite is best known globally for his match-winning four consecutive sixes off England's Ben Stokes in the 2016 ICC T20 World Cup final's last over that propelled the West Indies to the title.

Brathwaite said returning to one of his favourite cities, with great teammates and wonderful fans was all too appealing an opportunity to pass up.



"Obviously winning (BBL 10) and the team's success last year made it attractive to want to come back," Sydney Sixers quoted Brathwaite as saying.

"As you get older you definitely want to be somewhere you can hopefully be challenging for trophies but at the Sixers there is a deeper camaraderie and sense of family atmosphere," he added.

Having finished a busy UK summer featuring for the Birmingham Bears in the T20 Blast and captaining the Manchester Originals in The Hundred, the West Indies all-rounder is currently preparing to play for the Jamaica Tallawahs in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Brathwaite joins fellow Tom Curran on the Sixers' roster with only two players yet to be confirmed for a BBL 11 campaign set to get underway against the Melbourne Stars at the SCG on December 5. (ANI)

