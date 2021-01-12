BBL: Sydney teams lose home games due to border closures

Sydney [Australia], January 12 (ANI): Seven Big Bash League (BBL) games have been relocated from Sydney and Melbourne as a result of state border closures and related impacts, Cricket Australia has confirmed.

As a result, Sydney Sixers' fixture against crosstown rivals Sydney Thunder scheduled for January 22 has been relocated to the Adelaide Oval, while the match against the Hobart Hurricanes scheduled for January 24 has been moved to the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Also, Melbourne Renegades' match against the Brisbane Heat this Thursday has been moved to Canberra's Manuka Oval.



"The decision to make these adjustments to the BBL 10 schedule was necessary to ensure the continuation of the season in light of the ongoing public health situation and related state border closures," said Alistair Dobson, Cricket Australia's Head of Big Bash Leagues in an official statement.

"The movement of these games has been made possible thanks to a large group of stakeholders including Governments, our KFC BBL clubs and State and Territory Associations and our broadcast and commercial partners, whose hard work, understanding and flexibility we greatly appreciate," he added.

The Sydney Sixers will play against Hobart Hurricanes at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) instead of the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on January 24 before the Sydney Thunder again lock horns with the Adelaide Strikers on January 25. (ANI)

