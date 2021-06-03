BBL: Trevor Bayliss named Sydney Thunder head coach for next three seasons

Sydney [Australia], June 3 (ANI): Sydney Thunder on Thursday appointed Trevor Bayliss as the club's head coach for the next three Big Bash League (BBL) seasons.

Bayliss' extensive career has seen him coach England to its maiden World Cup victory and guide the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to two Indian Premier League (IPL) titles, in addition to being at the helm when the Sydney Sixers won the inaugural BBL season.

Bayliss has replaced former New Zealand pacer Shane Bond who stepped down in April for family reasons.



"It's great to be home and involved in New South Wales cricket. The Thunder have done well over the last few year. Hopefully, we can go one or two steps further this summer. To win as many matches as possible and compete in the final is my number one goal," said Bayliss in a statement.

"Hopefully this year we can get some crowds back into the matches and making plenty of noise. My experience over the years is that these players are at their best when there is some good atmosphere around the match so hopefully, we can put a good show for the fans," he added.

Cricket New South Wales (NSW) head of male cricket, Michael Klinger, said Bayliss is a perfect fit for the role.

"His experience as both an international and franchise T20 coach around the world is a great asset for the club and will be a fantastic resource for both the playing squad and coaching group," said Klinger.

"Trevor will continue to shape the squad which will include selecting a new captain and with the addition of quality overseas players," he added. (ANI)

