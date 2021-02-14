BBL: Turner, Tye among four to extend contract with Perth Scorchers

Perth [Australia], February 13 (ANI): Jason Behrendorff, Josh Inglis, Ashton Turner and Andrew Tye who all played crucial roles in Perth Scorchers' surge into second on the big Bash League (BBL) season 10 ladder, extended their association with the club on Saturday.

Behrendorff, Turner and Tye have all extended their contract for two years, while Inglis will be in Perth for at least the next three seasons. The Scorchers formula of backing their best XI paid dividends this summer, and today's signings go a long way to ensuring the tight-knit playing squad has a similar composition next year.

Skipper Turner (84 matches) is poised to become the first Scorcher to play 100 matches for the club when the team return to action next summer. Turner's calm and assured leadership steered the team from a winless first four matches all the way to the BBL|10 final and earned widespread praise, alongside international selection.

Such was the strength of the Scorchers top-order, the dangerous hitter only faced 150 balls for the tournament, but still wreaked havoc as he plundered 228 runs, often at the death of the innings.

Paceman Behrendorff made his first appearance in 673 days when the Scorchers tackled the Melbourne Renegades in Hobart to open their season, and the quick has barely missed a beat since.

The left-armer enjoyed a remarkable comeback this summer after undergoing radical spinal surgery, playing 16 of 17 matches for the Scorchers this BBL season.

The new-ball threat forms part of a three-pronged Perth pace attack that looks set to intimidate opposition batsmen for years to come, alongside and Tye and Jhye Richardson.

The club's all-time leading wicket-taker (93) snared 21 wickets this season, including 4-20 in a demolition of the Sydney Sixers, and even broke the 150kph-mark due to a remodelled bowling action during the off-season.

The veteran picked up his pace but still delivered plenty of his trademark variation through the middle overs to great effect, finishing equal-fifth on the tournaments list of wicket-takers.

After a breakout BBL|09 campaign that saw him named in the official Team of the Tournament, wicketkeeper Inglis was a revelation when an order re-shuffle led to the keeper taking to a new role at number four.

His creative stroke play remained, but the 25-year-old added tempered patience and composed resilience to his game, regularly thriving when required to counter-punch an innings and bat under pressure.

Inglis smashed 413 runs at an average of 34.41 this season, including a sizzling 72* off 41 deliveries against the Melbourne Renegades at Optus Stadium.

The BBL's best gloveman and a proven match-winner with the bat, Inglis is a talent on the rise and appears destined for international honours.

Scorchers head coach Adam Voges said: "It's been an incredible tournament for the group this summer, and I'm extremely proud of their efforts and perseverance in turning our season around and overcoming adversity in a season like no other." (ANI)