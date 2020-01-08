BBL's official handle trolls Rashid Khan

Adelaide [Australia], Jan 8 (ANI): Australia's domestic T20 competition, Big Bash League (BBL) on Wednesday took a hilarious jibe at Afghanistan all-rounder Rashid Khan, after the batsman was dismissed for a duck.

Rashid, who plays for Adelaide Strikers in the competition, has been setting the tournament ablaze with this quickfire knocks. He has also been using a 'camel' bat in the tournament, and it has garnered quite of attention.

But the batsman failed to trouble the scores against Sydney Sixers in the ongoing match.

After this, BBL's handle came up with a tweet, which read--" We are sorry to inform you that there will be no unmissable Rashid Khan batting highlights from today's match. He's out for a duck #BBL09".



In the ongoing match between Strikers and Sixers, the latter won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Strikers kept on losing wickets at regular intervals and hence was restricted to 135 in the allotted twenty overs. (ANI)

