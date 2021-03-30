BCA in trouble after ignoring BCCI's warning to not host T20 league

New Delhi [India], March 29 (ANI): The Bihar Cricket Association has earned the wrath of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and is in trouble after refusing to pay heed to the board's warning to not host the Bihar Cricket League (BCL).

BCCI interim CEO Hemang Amin had clearly warned the BCA against hosting the T20 league in a letter accessed by ANI. He had added that the BCA would be liable for sanction if they don't pay heed to the warning.

"We have reviewed your responses to our queries, and upon careful consideration, BCCI has decided to not accord its approval to the Bihar Cricket Association ("BCA") for conducting its T20 domestic league cricket tournament (i.e. BCL), as it does not fulfil/comply the directives of the advisory and guidelines issued by the BCCI vide email dated 5 July 2018 for hosting T20 state cricket association tournaments ("Advisory").



"At the outset, we would appreciate that BCA understands that the BCCI is the managing and administering body of cricket in India. Accordingly, BCCI is required to ensure that all its members (including BCA) comply with the relevant rules/regulations/advisories, issued by competent authorities for regulating cricket in India. Keeping this background in mind, please note that the BCCI has not provided its approval to BCA for conducting BCL," he wrote.

"In the event, BCA does not cancel the ongoing T20 tournament (i.e., BCL), the tournament will be deemed to be an 'Unapproved Tournament' as per BCCI's Rules and Regulations and BCA will be liable for sanctions, as per BCCI's Rules and Regulations," he added.

BCA conducted the Bihar Cricket League (BCL) in Patna from March 20-26. The showpiece event featured five teams Dharbhanga Diamonds, Gaya Gladiators Patna Pilots, Angika Avengers, and Bhagalpur Bulls. (ANI)

