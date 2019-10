BCB agrees to play day-night Test match against India at Eden Gardens

New Delhi [India], Oct 29 (ANI): Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Tuesday agreed to the proposal of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to play a day-night Test match against India.

The second Test match between both the teams will be played as a day-night Test match at Eden Gardens, beginning from November 14.

"BCB agreed to play day-night Test," a BCCI source told ANI.

Before the two-match Test series, the visitors are scheduled to play three T20Is against India.

The first T20I between Bangladesh and India will be played on November 3 at Arun Jaitley stadium here.

India's squad for T20I series against Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Shivam Dube, Shardul Thakur.

India's squad for Test series against Bangladesh: Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Saha (wk), R Jadeja, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant. (ANI)