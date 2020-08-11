BCB allows 9 women players to join individual practice session

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Aug 10 (ANI): Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced that women's national players will join the second phase of the individual practice session from Monday.

Previously only male players participated in the first phase of the practice session in July after four months of hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Nine women team players will start their individual practice session across three venues. Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SBNCS) in Dhaka, Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium (SANS) in Khulna and Shaheed Chandu Stadium (SCS) in Bogra are the three selected venues for the women players," the BCB said in a statement.

The players for the second phase of the practice sessions are: Jahanara Alam (Dhaka), Rumana Ahmed (Khulna), Salma Khatun (Khulna), Sharmin Sultana (Bogra), Lata Mondol (Dhaka), Sharmin Akter Supta (Dhaka), Khadija Tul Kubra (Bogra), Nahida Akter (Dhaka), Shamima Sultana (Dhaka). (ANI)





