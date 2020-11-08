BCB announces names of Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020 teams

Dhaka [Bangladesh], November 8 (ANI): The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Saturday announced the names of the teams participating in the upcoming Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020.

The teams which are representing five divisions of Bangladesh are Fortune Barishal, Beximco Dhaka, Minister Group Rajshahi, Gemcon Khulna, and Gazi Group Chattogram.

The player draft of the showpiece event has been postponed by a day and will now be held on November 12.



"The player draft of the event, previously scheduled for 11 November, will now be held on 12 November. The tournament itinerary will be announced later," the BCB said in an official statement.

Last month, the BCB National Selection Panel declared that players selected in the draft list for the upcoming T20 tournament in November-December will have to undergo a mandatory fitness test before being considered eligible for the competition.

"The test has been planned to particularly assess the fitness levels of cricketers outside the National Team, High-Performance Team and Under 19 setups," the BCB had said. (ANI)

