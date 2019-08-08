BCB announces schedule for tri-nation T20I series

Dubai [UAE], Aug 8 (ANI): Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Wednesday announced the schedule for the upcoming tri-nation T20I series against Afghanistan and Zimbabwe.

Board also announced the fixture for the one-off Test against Afghanistan. The Test game will be played from September 5 to 9 at Chattogram (Chittagong).

The Afghani team will arrive in Bangladesh on August 30 and play a two-day match before the first-ever Test match between the side gets underway at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram, ICC reported.

While the suspension of the Zimbabwe Cricket restricts the team from playing ICC events but allows them to play bi-lateral or tri-lateral series against other ICC members.

Zimbabwe will play a practice game before the tri-nation T20I series. The team will arrive in Bangladesh on August 30.

Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Zimbabwe will play in the tri-nation T20I series commencing from September 13.

Fixtures for the tri-nation series are as follows:

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 1st T20I, Mirpur, September 13

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I, Mirpur, September 14

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 3rd T20I, Mirpur, September 15

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 4th T20I, Chattogram, September 18

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe, 5th T20I, Chattogram, September 20

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan,6thT20I, Chattogram, September 21

The final of the series will be played on September 24 at Mirpur. (ANI)