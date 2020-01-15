BCB gets government clearance only for T20I series in Pakistan; no chance of Test cricket

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Jan 12 (ANI): Bangladesh government has refused to give approval for the team to play Test cricket in Pakistan but advised for playing the T20I series on Sunday.

"According to government advice, Bangladesh can only play the T20I series in Pakistan. There is no chance to play Test in Pakistan right now," Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan said.

BCB will formally inform the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) about the situation and will reschedule the tour accordingly.

Bangladesh cricket team is scheduled to visit Pakistan for the T20 and Test series this month, but this visit is uncertain.

The proposed tour features three T20Is, in Lahore on January 23, 25 and 27, followed by two Tests, originally slated for Rawalpindi and Karachi.

Test cricket returned to Pakistan for the first time in ten years with the Sri Lankan team playing two matches in Rawalpindi and Karachi, with the hosts winning the second match to clinch the series 1-0 after the rain-curtailed first game ended in a draw.

The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) is also going to send a squad to Pakistan in February to play in a few matches under the captaincy of its current president Kumar Sangakkara. (ANI)

