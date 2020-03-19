BCB postpones Bangabandhu DPDCL up to Round 5 due to 'unavoidable circumstances'

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Mar 19 (ANI): The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Thursday announced the postponement of all matches of the ongoing Bangabandhu DPDCL 2019-20 up to Round five due to 'unavoidable circumstances'.

"The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has decided to postpone all matches of the ongoing Bangabandhu DPDCL 2019-20 up to Round 05 (27 & 28 March 2020) due to unavoidable circumstances," BCB said in a statement.

"The next fixture of Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League 2019-20 will be circulated in due course. Further decision on rescheduling and restarting the League will be taken in due course," the statement added.

Many sporting events across the globe have been affected by the COVID-19 and as a preventive measure; all the upcoming tournaments/competitions are either postponed or cancelled.

Earlier on March 17, BCB tweeted: "The whole world is passing through a testing time to the face COVID-19. BCB has already postponed Mujeeb 100 Events, Bangabandhu DPDCL 2019-20 and third phase of Bangladesh tour of Pakistan in the next month because safety comes first." (ANI)

