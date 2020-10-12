BCB postpones BPL 2020 due to COVID-19

Dhaka [Bangladesh], October 12 (ANI): The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has postponed the 2020-21 season of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) as coronavirus continues to rage in the country.

According to BCB president Nazmul Hassan, the board's main issue is hosting overseas players and broadcast personnel in an environment that is currently deemed dangerous.

"Everything depends on the conditions and circumstances but we are not holding the BPL this year," ESPNcricinfo quoted Hassan as saying.



"We are looking at next year, but we also don't want to give up on any tournaments. With BPL comes the need for foreign players and production people [to travel to Bangladesh]. I don't know if we can handle so many people in a tournament as large as the BPL," he added.

The apex body of cricket in Bangladesh has proposed that they finish the remainder of the 2019-20 Dhaka Premier League (DPL) later in the year.

"Our main problem is to create a perfect bio-bubble, but it will be tough on the clubs to ensure this. They are unlikely to put them up in expensive hotels. BKSP (the sports institute based outside Dhaka) is a very good option but we must find out if they have space for so many players," said Hassan.

"They have three proper grounds and we usually need three grounds to hold the DPL. If we can do this three-team one-day series and the T20 tournament next month, I don't want to delay the DPL," he added. (ANI)

