BCCI acting president CK Khanna
BCCI acting president CK Khanna

BCCI acting president CK Khanna lauds Men in Blue's consistency

ANI | Updated: Jul 09, 2019 02:09 IST

Manchester [UK], July 9 (ANI): As India and New Zealand get ready to lock horns in the semi-final of the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) acting president CK Khanna lauded the team's performance in the group stage and he hoped that the side would perform to their ability in the semi-final.
"The whole country is proud of our team, captain Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri. Due to their hard work, we have progressed to the semi-finals. I would like to congratulate the team on finishing at the top spot in the group stage. I am sure the team will perform to their ability in the semi-final," Khanna told ANI.
"The side has been showing good performances from the very start. The team showed good performance against South Africa and Australia and it set a good base for us. It has been a complete team effort," he added.
Wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni celebrated his 38th birthday on Sunday and the ongoing World Cup is being called as the veteran's last. Khanna said besides the cricketing skills, Dhoni is an amazing human being and he is loved worldwide for this quality.
"Dhoni is an amazing human being. People will remember him for being an amazing human being. He has many fans across the world and he has left a lasting impression on everyone," Khanna said.
India have won the World Cup twice (1983 and 2011) whereas New Zealand are yet to lift the trophy.
The Men in Blue finished the group stage at the top of the standings with 15 points from nine matches whereas New Zealand finished the round robin stage at the fourth position with 11 points from nine matches.
India would enter the semi-finals with winning momentum behind their back as they won their last two matches. On the other hand, the Kiwis have lost their last two matches and they would look to change their fortunes around.
In the warm-up fixture ahead of the World Cup the Kiwi side came out triumphant.
Rohit Sharma has been in exceptional form for the Men in Blue as he has scored 647 runs in the tournament so far. Sharma has scored five centuries in the ongoing World Cup. Sharma recently broke the record for scoring the most number of centuries in a single edition of the World Cup.
Skipper Kohli has also been in good form as he has managed to score 441 runs in eight innings. The player has failed to score any century but he recorded five consecutive five-centuries.
India takes on New Zealand in the first semi-final of the World Cup today in Manchester. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 02:07 IST

Intercontinental Cup: Syria defeat DPR Korea 5-2

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 9 (ANI): Syria defeated DPR Korea 5-2 in the second match of the Intercontinental Cup on Monday at the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 00:45 IST

Bangladesh Cricket Board removes Steve Rhodes as head coach

London [UK], July 9 (ANI): After finishing at the eighth position in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has decided to let go of Steve Rhodes as the head coach of the team.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 00:45 IST

Federer advances to Wimbledon quarterfinals

London [UK], July 9 (ANI): Swiss tennis maestro Roger Federer advanced to the quarterfinals in the ongoing Wimbledon tournament as he defeated Italian Matteo Berrettini 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 in the fourth round match on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 23:51 IST

CWC'19: Key players to look forward to in India-New Zealand semi-final

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): India and New Zealand would both look to enter the finals of the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup as they take on each other in the first semi-final in Manchester on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 23:31 IST

Novak Djokovic enters Wimbledon quarterfinals

London [UK], July 8 (ANI): Novak Djokovic entered the quarterfinals of the ongoing Wimbledon tournament as he defeated Ugo Humbert 6-3, 6-2, 6-3 in the fourth round on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 22:54 IST

Teen Cori Gauff's campaign at Wimbledon ends

London [UK], July 8 (ANI): Former world number one Simona Halep ended the 15-year-old Cori Gauff's campaign at Wimbledon in straight sets on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 21:52 IST

Rahul Dravid appointed as head of National Cricket Academy

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 8 (ANI): Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday appointed former cricketer Rahul Dravid as the head of National Cricket Academy (NCA), Bengaluru.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 21:48 IST

Serena Williams reaches her 14th Wimbledon quarterfinal

London [UK], July 8 (ANI): Serena Williams on Monday advanced into her 14th Wimbledon quarterfinal as she defeated Carla Suarez Navarro in straight sets.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 21:24 IST

Rafael Nadal progresses to quarter-finals of Wimbledon

London [UK], July 8 (ANI): Rafael Nadal progressed to the quarter-finals of ongoing Wimbledon tournament as he defeated Portugal's Joao Sousa 6-2, 6-2, 6-2 in the fourth round on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 20:04 IST

Can you guess who is Kohli shaking hands with in John Cena's...

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): WWE superstar John Cena famous for his catchphrase 'you can't see me' has posted a picture of Indian skipper Virat Kohli' shaking hands with an invisible person on his Instagram.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 20:01 IST

Rain could play spoilsport in India versus NZ Cricket World Cup semi

Manchester [UK], July 8 (ANI): Rain could play a spoilsport in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup semi-final match between India and New Zealand, scheduled for July 9 at Old Trafford.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 19:15 IST

Rohit the best batsman in tournament so far, says Williamson

Manchester [UK], July 8 (ANI): As New Zealand and India get ready to lock horns in the first semi-final of the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in Manchester on Tuesday, Kiwi skipper lauded Rohit Sharma and said the batsman has been the standout performer in the tournament so far.

Read More
iocl