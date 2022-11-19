BCCI adopts digitalisation for payment interface

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 19 (ANI): In a major boost that will ensure the seamless transfer and dissemination of funds to players and state associations, the BCCI, under the stewardship of Secretary Jay Shah, today announced the adoption and upgradation of a new digital interface.

Through this upgradation, players and state associations will now be guaranteed minimal paperwork and a reduced timeline to process invoices.

Below are the following benefits of the BCCI Database Management System (ODMS):

Invoices for players across all age groups (men and women) will be submitted monthly instead of completing the tournament. By virtue of this, players can avail of monthly payments based on the number of matches played in a month.

Players can now raise invoices at their convenience at any location through the online portal.

State associations will be able to approve and recommend to the BCCI release of fees to players digitally



State associations will not be required to wait till the time of submission of invoices by all players for the tournament. The associations have the flexibility to approve players' claims on a regular basis.

No manual intervention is ensured which will help in mitigating errors, specifically for payments including Ranji Trophy wherein there are differential match fee rates based on the number of matches played by individual players

BCCI / State Associations / Players can track the details of their invoices online and the payment status

Hosting Fee and Participation Fee: State Associations can raise their invoices through the online system and track the payment process on the e-portal

The maintenance of records will be easier for state associations and BCCI, ensuring transparency at all levels.

MIS / Auditable documents can now be generated through the e-portal.

The BCCI had earlier sacked the National Selection Committee headed by Chetan Sharma, inviting fresh applications. (ANI)

