BCCI agrees to come under NADA, says Sports Secretary Julaniya

New Delhi [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Union Sports Secretary Radhey Shyam Julaniya on Friday said the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has agreed to come under the National Anti Doping Agency (NADA) and abide the Indian law.

"BCCI in a meeting conveyed to us that they would abide by the Indian law and they respect the government of India's jurisdiction and authorities," Julaniya told reporters here.

Julaniya said that BCCI had some concerns regarding the dope test kit, quality of the dope control officers, and the time period for the report "but we have cleared all their concerns."

Julaniya assured the quality of the dope test kit to BCCI, as NADA uses the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) recognised dope test kit.

"BCCI had some concerns, first was for the quality of the dope test kit. So, we assured them that the quality of the kit we are using is a WADA accredited kit. They had some reservation that whether it was WADA accredited or not," Julaniya said.

Julaniya added that NADA is using well-trained officers to take the dope control test and if the BCCI needs a higher quality officer, it will require to pay higher fees.

"Second thing was with the quality of the dope control officers. We told them we have our dope control officers who are well trained and competent. But if you need a higher qualification, then we have no issue to enlist those also but they will be requiring to pay higher fees," he added.

Julaniya said the NADA follows the rules and regulation assigned by the WADA.

"We explained to them the WADA rules and clarified that this gives three months window and 90 per cent of the cases are getting disposed of within that. If the athlete or his advocate is not asking for the time, we are deciding the case in less than 90 days," Julaniya said.

"The WADA code clause 5.2 gives the authority to the national body (NADA) to carry out all sorts of testing in its territory irrespective of the athletes' country," Julaniya added.

He said that all athletes will come under the jurisdiction of NADA, which is WADA's charter.

"Now, all athletes will come under the jurisdiction of NADA which is WADA's charter and we are the member of the charter. The BCCI does not get its testing done by an outside agency. It is the sample taking an agency that BCCI has hired, which will now to be replaced by NADA," Julaniya said.

Earlier, the BCCI suspended India batsman Prithvi Shaw for "doping violations" on July 30.

The cricket governing body stated that it has recovered Terbutaline from the urine sample, provided by the 19-year-old cricketer during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match on February 22, 2019, in Indore.

The eight-month period of ineligibility would begin retrospectively from March 16 and will end on November 15 this year.

Apart from Shaw, Akshay Dullarwar registered with Vidarbha Cricket Association and Divya Gajraj registered with Team Rajasthan have been suspended.

Dullarwar's eight-month period of ineligibility will end on November 9 while Gajraj's six-month ineligibility will end on September 25. (ANI)

